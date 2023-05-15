Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HMM Q1 operating income sinks over 90 pct on weaker shipping rates

All News 15:32 May 15, 2023

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- HMM Co. said Monday its first-quarter operating profit tumbled more than 90 percent on-year amid sluggish shipping rates.

Operating income came to 306.9 billion won (US$230 million) in the January-March period, down 90.3 percent from a year earlier, South Korea's top container shipper said in a regulatory filing.

Sales plunged 57.7 percent on-year to 2.01 trillion won.

HMM said its operating profit and top line fell in the first quarter from a year earlier as shipping rates normalized to pre-pandemic levels.

