SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Fila Holdings 36,900 UP 1,200

LGELECTRONICS 111,500 DN 300

Celltrion 168,600 UP 2,000

TKG Huchems 22,500 DN 50

JB Financial Group 8,450 UP 80

KEPCO KPS 36,450 DN 400

GS 39,550 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 112,500 0

LGCHEM 691,000 UP 3,000

LG H&H 568,000 UP 1,000

DWEC 4,220 DN 5

KEPCO E&C 67,200 UP 500

LIG Nex1 78,000 DN 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,000 DN 300

HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,700 0

KIH 54,700 DN 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,750 DN 150

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,650 UP 600

SamyangFood 114,500 UP 800

CJ CheilJedang 317,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 117,200 UP 500

KUMHOTIRE 5,230 UP 570

ShinhanGroup 34,750 UP 100

SK hynix 86,400 DN 800

Youngpoong 554,000 DN 2,000

KIA CORP. 90,000 UP 600

SGBC 55,300 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,000 UP 150

Nongshim 394,500 UP 9,000

Shinsegae 205,500 UP 500

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 DN 100

TaihanElecWire 1,492 0

Hyundai M&F INS 34,750 DN 650

DongkukStlMill 11,730 UP 100

LX INT 30,950 UP 50

SamsungEng 29,250 DN 150

PanOcean 5,110 DN 120

SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 250

LG Uplus 11,260 UP 40

(MORE)