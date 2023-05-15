KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Fila Holdings 36,900 UP 1,200
LGELECTRONICS 111,500 DN 300
Celltrion 168,600 UP 2,000
TKG Huchems 22,500 DN 50
JB Financial Group 8,450 UP 80
KEPCO KPS 36,450 DN 400
GS 39,550 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,500 0
LGCHEM 691,000 UP 3,000
LG H&H 568,000 UP 1,000
DWEC 4,220 DN 5
KEPCO E&C 67,200 UP 500
LIG Nex1 78,000 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,000 DN 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,700 0
KIH 54,700 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,750 DN 150
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,650 UP 600
SamyangFood 114,500 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 317,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 117,200 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 5,230 UP 570
ShinhanGroup 34,750 UP 100
SK hynix 86,400 DN 800
Youngpoong 554,000 DN 2,000
KIA CORP. 90,000 UP 600
SGBC 55,300 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,000 UP 150
Nongshim 394,500 UP 9,000
Shinsegae 205,500 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
Hyundai M&F INS 34,750 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 11,730 UP 100
LX INT 30,950 UP 50
SamsungEng 29,250 DN 150
PanOcean 5,110 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 250
LG Uplus 11,260 UP 40
(MORE)
