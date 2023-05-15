KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18870 DN20
DONGSUH 20,850 UP 100
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,510 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 18,570 DN 240
LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,800 UP 800
LOTTE TOUR 10,740 DN 220
Kogas 26,150 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 0
Kangwonland 18,350 UP 30
SAMSUNG C&T 110,400 DN 700
NAVER 212,000 DN 1,500
KT&G 84,700 UP 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,200 0
COSMAX 86,000 UP 3,100
KIWOOM 97,000 UP 3,200
DSME 25,200 UP 250
Doosan Enerbility 15,380 UP 240
Doosanfc 30,500 UP 1,100
KT 32,000 UP 200
LG Display 14,980 UP 190
NCsoft 365,000 DN 14,500
Kakao 56,800 UP 200
SK 165,500 UP 800
Hanon Systems 9,520 DN 170
HITEJINRO 23,500 UP 700
DOOSAN 94,200 UP 800
DL 47,650 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,780 UP 270
Yuhan 57,600 UP 700
SLCORP 32,550 DN 150
POSCO FUTURE M 303,500 UP 3,000
LG Corp. 88,300 DN 100
TaekwangInd 687,000 DN 5,000
Daewoong 14,980 UP 90
SSANGYONGCNE 5,860 UP 10
Boryung 8,690 DN 40
KAL 22,600 DN 100
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't decide to ask Yoon to veto nursing act
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
(LEAD) Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit