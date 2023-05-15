KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
AmoreG 31,900 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 208,000 DN 500
KCC 215,500 DN 500
SKBP 70,900 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,300 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,050 DN 250
DB HiTek 56,900 DN 3,300
CJ 89,300 UP 1,400
Hanwha 28,250 UP 650
Hyosung 66,900 DN 200
LOTTE 30,250 UP 2,000
LotteChilsung 146,900 UP 900
POSCO Holdings 368,000 UP 4,500
GCH Corp 16,130 UP 30
KG DONGBU STL 9,090 DN 70
ShinpoongPharm 16,870 DN 350
HyundaiElev 40,750 DN 1,350
SKTelecom 50,400 UP 100
COWAY 48,600 DN 450
KEPCO 19,280 DN 420
Asiana Airlines 12,950 DN 50
Handsome 25,900 DN 150
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp593 00 DN200
SamsungSecu 35,100 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,200 DN 1,300
IBK 10,120 UP 50
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 30
SKC 92,300 DN 1,500
Ottogi 464,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 137,900 DN 1,300
GS Retail 26,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 674,000 UP 9,000
GS E&C 21,050 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 76,200 DN 1,900
LS 92,600 DN 100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES113 10 0 UP500
DongwonInd 48,400 DN 1,900
SamsungElec 64,500 UP 400
GC Corp 126,700 DN 100
NHIS 9,400 DN 120
(MORE)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't decide to ask Yoon to veto nursing act
-
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
-
(LEAD) Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit