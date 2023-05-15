KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HtlShilla 80,700 0
SamsungElecMech 135,400 DN 500
Hanmi Science 39,000 0
Hanssem 47,350 DN 950
F&F 139,800 UP 1,200
MS IND 21,300 UP 700
OCI 119,800 0
HDKSOE 87,800 UP 1,900
S-Oil 72,000 UP 600
HyundaiMipoDock 69,700 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 64,100 UP 200
KorZinc 490,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 278,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,000 UP 2,150
IS DONGSEO 36,250 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,530 UP 60
SK Innovation 176,000 DN 1,100
AMOREPACIFIC 116,200 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,800 DN 1,100
POONGSAN 40,650 DN 700
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,150 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 48,800 UP 200
Hansae 17,750 UP 90
HANWHA LIFE 2,445 DN 150
FOOSUNG 12,830 DN 70
Youngone Corp 47,500 UP 2,250
CSWIND 78,400 UP 2,600
GKL 19,170 DN 30
Daesang 19,200 UP 10
SKNetworks 4,475 UP 45
ORION Holdings 16,040 DN 210
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,200 DN 2,700
HMM 19,180 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 129,100 DN 900
Mobis 225,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 103,600 UP 600
S-1 55,900 DN 800
ZINUS 30,900 UP 350
Hanchem 206,500 DN 3,000
(MORE)
