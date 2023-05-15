KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DWS 40,900 0
KOLON IND 42,200 DN 50
HanmiPharm 304,000 UP 2,000
SD Biosensor 18,910 DN 820
Meritz Financial 44,750 DN 1,550
BNK Financial Group 6,740 UP 30
DGB Financial Group 7,040 UP 30
emart 87,200 UP 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY370 00 UP2100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,350 DN 1,750
PIAM 32,400 0
HANJINKAL 41,550 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 UP 700
DoubleUGames 46,800 DN 250
HL MANDO 46,750 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 789,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 51,200 UP 1,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,750 DN 170
Netmarble 58,300 UP 100
KRAFTON 200,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 58,100 UP 200
ORION 140,600 DN 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,000 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,890 DN 150
BGF Retail 181,200 UP 1,600
SKCHEM 72,900 DN 200
HDC-OP 12,550 UP 70
HYOSUNG TNC 408,500 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,500 DN 1,500
HANILCMT 12,250 UP 200
SKBS 76,500 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,810 UP 60
KakaoBank 24,650 UP 200
HYBE 278,500 DN 3,500
SK ie technology 81,700 UP 1,000
LG Energy Solution 545,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 35,300 DN 50
kakaopay 55,200 DN 800
K Car 13,870 0
SKSQUARE 42,500 UP 400
(END)
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't decide to ask Yoon to veto nursing act
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast
(LEAD) Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit