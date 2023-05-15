S. Korean Bond Yields on May 15, 2023
All News 16:34 May 15, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.391 3.350 +4.1
2-year TB 3.377 3.339 +3.8
3-year TB 3.279 3.225 +5.4
10-year TB 3.332 3.274 +5.8
2-year MSB 3.360 3.324 +3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.089 4.035 +5.4
91-day CD 3.620 3.610 +1.0
(END)
