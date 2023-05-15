4 arrested for smuggling drugs from Vietnam in underwear
GWANGJU, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Police have arrested four people on charges of smuggling drugs from Vietnam in their underpants and selling them in the southwestern city of Gwangju, officials said Monday.
The main culprit in his 30s, and three accomplices in their 20s, allegedly brought in 370 million won (US$276,872) worth of drugs, including 900 ecstasy pills and 400 grams of ketamine, from Vietnam on 13 occasions from April last year until last month.
They hid the drugs in their underwear to pass through customs at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
They sold the drugs via the Telegram messenger app or at nightclubs and other entertainment establishments in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, police said.
Police seized 144 leftover ecstasy pills and 43 grams of ketamine from them.
Officials said they will expand the investigation to those who purchased drugs from them.
Police also asked the Korea Customs Service to strengthen customs checks at airports.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to hike Q2 electricity, gas rates by 5.3 pct on high costs, losses
-
China-based S. Korean football player under police investigation: embassy
-
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast