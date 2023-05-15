LG Electronics' TV factory runs at 75 pct operation rate in Q1 amid slow demand
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. ran its TV manufacturing plant at around 75 percent in the first quarter, the company said Monday, amid slowing demand for home entertainment products.
The tech company said in a regulatory filing the rate came in at 75.3 percent for the three months ending in March, the lowest since March 2015 when the corresponding figure was 68.1 percent.
LG's TV business made a turnaround in the first quarter, after making losses for the past three consecutive quarters, thanks to improving TV demand in Europe, LG's biggest OLED TV market, and decreasing inventory levels and marketing costs.
Meanwhile, LG operated its manufacturing facilities for electric vehicle (EV) components at a record high of 99 percent, up from 88.2 percent in the same period last year.
LG's EV business reported an all-time high of 54 billion won (US$40.3 million) in operating profit in the first quarter.
It also said the value of orders for its electric vehicle component solutions, such as in-vehicle infotainment systems and headlamps, has reached a cumulative 80 trillion won, amid the explosive growth of electric vehicles.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to hike Q2 electricity, gas rates by 5.3 pct on high costs, losses
-
China-based S. Korean football player under police investigation: embassy
-
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast