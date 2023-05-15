NVH Korea to raise 30 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- NVH Korea Inc. on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 30 billion won(US$22.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 9.34 million common shares at a price of 3,210 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

(END)