NVH Korea to raise 30 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:13 May 15, 2023
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- NVH Korea Inc. on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 30 billion won(US$22.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 9.34 million common shares at a price of 3,210 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
