Kakao Pay suffers service disruption for 2 hrs

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp., the online payment unit of South Korean tech giant Kakao Corp., suffered a service malfunction for about two hours Monday, its operator said.

The service failure started around 12:10 p.m. and continued until 2:15 p.m.

Kakako Pay, which is tied up to popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, allows users to make mobile payments and online transactions.

The company said the disruption was caused by a database overload and affected Kakao Pay's major services, including online transactions and payments.

"The service has been normalized now, and we keep monitoring it," it said.

The service disruption came about a week after KakaoTalk, the most popular mobile messenger in South Korea with more than 40 million users, experienced a brief login error and message delivery failure.



Shin Won-keun, head of Kakao Pay Corp., speaks during a press conference at a Seoul hotel on May 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

