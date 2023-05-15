Kakao Pay suffers service disruption for 2 hrs
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp., the online payment unit of South Korean tech giant Kakao Corp., suffered a service malfunction for about two hours Monday, its operator said.
The service failure started around 12:10 p.m. and continued until 2:15 p.m.
Kakako Pay, which is tied up to popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, allows users to make mobile payments and online transactions.
The company said the disruption was caused by a database overload and affected Kakao Pay's major services, including online transactions and payments.
"The service has been normalized now, and we keep monitoring it," it said.
The service disruption came about a week after KakaoTalk, the most popular mobile messenger in South Korea with more than 40 million users, experienced a brief login error and message delivery failure.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to hike Q2 electricity, gas rates by 5.3 pct on high costs, losses
-
China-based S. Korean football player under police investigation: embassy
-
(2nd LD) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast