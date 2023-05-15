Asiana Airlines' Q1 net losses widen on weak won

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier by sales, said Monday its net losses widened in the first quarter from a year earlier as a weak won drove up operating costs.

Net losses deepened to 54.36 billion won (US$40.6 million) in the three months ending in March from 46.55 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.

"The won's weakness against the dollar pushed up jet fuel, maintenance and airport-related costs, weighing on the quarterly bottom line," the statement said.

The dollar rose to an average of 1,275.58 won in the first quarter from 1,204.95 won a year earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea.

Operating profit rose 16 percent to 166.82 billion won in the March quarter from 143.52 billion won a year ago. Sales jumped 40 percent to 1.75 trillion won from 1.25 trillion won during the cited period.

This file photo taken March 12, 2023, shows an Asiana passenger jet taking off from Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

