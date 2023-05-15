(G)I-dle: Confidence is all you need to become a catch
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- (G)I-dle, known for songs depicting confident girls and its charismatic stage performances, returned with an album in the same vein Monday.
"This album's message is that those who have good self-confidence are a catch no matter how they look," the band said during a press conference held at a Seoul hotel to mark the release of "I Feel."
"We wanted to convey the message that 'I am a beautiful person because I adore myself.' I hope everyone will love themselves," team leader Soyeon said.
"I Feel" is the group's sixth EP and first release in seven months.
The group, which has stuck to the theme of self-love in its two previous hit singles "Tomboy" and "Nxde," teaches people how to restore their self-esteem in an age where comparison with others on social media has become a part of daily life.
The new EP's pre-release song "Allergy" honestly depicts the story of an ordinary person in their 20s who struggles to love themselves while comparing themselves to others on social media.
"I wanted to tell a realistic story about self-confidence that everyone can relate to in today's society," Soyeon said.
"Queencard," the lead single, shows how the main character in "Allergy" regains her self-confidence and becomes a catch.
The dance number, characterized by an intense beat, rap and easy-to-follow choreography, has lyrics about the confident girl, who says, "Even I can see that I am a catch."
In addition to these two songs, the EP has four other tracks -- "Lucid," "All Night," "Paradise," and "Young Adult" -- for which the members participated in the lyrics writing and composition.
The band got off to a strong start in the highly competitive world of K-pop girl groups vying for the top spot on major music charts this month, as preorders for its latest album reached an all-time high of over 1.1 million copies, marking a significant milestone in its career.
Two other girl groups -- Le Sserafim and aespa -- have already stepped into the ring with albums "Unforgiven" and "My World," respectively, to claim the throne from Ive, which has dominated the charts with tracks from its first studio album "I've Ive."
Soyeon said she wants to show the special synergy of (G)I-dle amid the recent trend of K-pop girl groups releasing songs about self-esteem and self-confidence.
"All of our members actually have high self-esteem and overflowing self-confidence, so I think a special synergy is created when (G)I-dle and lyrics about overflowing confidence meet," she said. "The reason why I keep releasing songs on this topic is because I find inspiration in my bandmates."
