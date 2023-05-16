Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 May 16, 2023

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- DP leader Lee Jae-myung opposed referring Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- With record heat forecast for upcoming summer, people are afraid to turn on air conditioner due to rising energy costs (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution raided crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb over lawmaker's cryptocurrency scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ethics committee punishes zero lawmakers, facing distrust (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Facing dwindling population, provincial governments bring up expanding immigration (Segye Times)
-- Crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided over Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't takes baby steps to increase electricity, gas rates by 5 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Jang Se-dong, ex-dictator Chun Doo-hwan's right-hand man, went to Gwangju 3 days before uprising (Hankyoreh)
-- Victims lured over profit guarantee by 'coin president' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Indonesia to build new green energy capital with S. Korea: Joko Widodo (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Electricity rate raised by 5.5 pct, KEPCO's normalization far from enough (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kishida wants 'new era of friendship' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Electricity bills to rise by 5.3 pct as KEPCO battles mounting losses (Korea Herald)
-- Ukrainian first lady's visit may pressure Seoul to ship arms to Kyiv (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!