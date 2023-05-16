SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 16.



Korean-language dailies

-- DP leader Lee Jae-myung opposed referring Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- With record heat forecast for upcoming summer, people are afraid to turn on air conditioner due to rising energy costs (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecution raided crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb over lawmaker's cryptocurrency scandal (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ethics committee punishes zero lawmakers, facing distrust (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Facing dwindling population, provincial governments bring up expanding immigration (Segye Times)

-- Crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided over Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency scandal (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't takes baby steps to increase electricity, gas rates by 5 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Jang Se-dong, ex-dictator Chun Doo-hwan's right-hand man, went to Gwangju 3 days before uprising (Hankyoreh)

-- Victims lured over profit guarantee by 'coin president' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Indonesia to build new green energy capital with S. Korea: Joko Widodo (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Electricity rate raised by 5.5 pct, KEPCO's normalization far from enough (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Kishida wants 'new era of friendship' (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Electricity bills to rise by 5.3 pct as KEPCO battles mounting losses (Korea Herald)

-- Ukrainian first lady's visit may pressure Seoul to ship arms to Kyiv (Korea Times)

