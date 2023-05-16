Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- DP leader Lee Jae-myung opposed referring Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- With record heat forecast for upcoming summer, people are afraid to turn on air conditioner due to rising energy costs (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution raided crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb over lawmaker's cryptocurrency scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ethics committee punishes zero lawmakers, facing distrust (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Facing dwindling population, provincial governments bring up expanding immigration (Segye Times)
-- Crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided over Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't takes baby steps to increase electricity, gas rates by 5 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Jang Se-dong, ex-dictator Chun Doo-hwan's right-hand man, went to Gwangju 3 days before uprising (Hankyoreh)
-- Victims lured over profit guarantee by 'coin president' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Indonesia to build new green energy capital with S. Korea: Joko Widodo (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Electricity rate raised by 5.5 pct, KEPCO's normalization far from enough (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kishida wants 'new era of friendship' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Electricity bills to rise by 5.3 pct as KEPCO battles mounting losses (Korea Herald)
-- Ukrainian first lady's visit may pressure Seoul to ship arms to Kyiv (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
China-based S. Korean football player under police investigation: embassy
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to hike Q2 electricity, gas rates by 5.3 pct on high costs, losses
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Samsung head meets Tesla CEO Musk in U.S.