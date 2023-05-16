Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 16, 2023

SEOUL, May. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 32/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/16 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 33/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 32/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/17 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 33/16 Sunny 0

Busan 24/17 Sunny 0

