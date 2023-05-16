The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:12 May 16, 2023
SEOUL, May. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.53 3.53
2-M 3.57 3.55
3-M 3.62 3.60
6-M 3.64 3.62
12-M 3.68 3.66
(END)
