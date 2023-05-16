Seoul shares up 0.3 pct in late Tues. morning trading
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.3 percent higher late Tuesday morning on gains in large-cap tech and bio shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 7.33 points to 2,486.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.55 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix added 4.05 percent.
Top refinery SK Innovation was up 0.11 percent, and leading battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.3 percent.
Leading pharmaceuticals firm SK Bioscience advanced 2.22 percent, and Celltrion went up 0.24 percent.
But auto shares lost ground, with industry leader Hyundai Motor falling 1.92 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia sliding 1.89 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,336.5 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 0.5 won from Monday's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(LEAD) Yoon says the best has yet to come in relations with Japan
-
China-based S. Korean football player under police investigation: embassy
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Opposition leader says Japan should use Fukushima water for drinking if it's safe
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to hike Q2 electricity, gas rates by 5.3 pct on high costs, losses
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) First lady Zelenska invites Yoon to Ukraine, urges against war fatigue