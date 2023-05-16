Hyundai to launch Kona Electric, IONIQ 5 N in Japan
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it will introduce two all-electric models in Japan by early next year in efforts to gain a share in the neighboring market.
Hyundai Motor plans to launch the Kona Electric this fall and the high-performance IONIQ 5 N model early next year, the company said in a statement.
In May last year, Hyundai reentered the Japanese market 12 years after leaving Japan due to poor sales, as rising demand for all-electric vehicles offers new opportunities in the market dominated by Toyota Motor Corp.
Hyundai has sold the Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle and the IONIQ 5 midsize crossover only through online networks, without dealerships.
The maker of Sonata sedans and Palisade SUVs has launched the Hyundai Assurance Program to better serve Japanese customers.
Under the program, buyers of Hyundai's zero-emission models in Japan can receive regular checkups for three years, as well as about 1 million won (US$750) in cash for exterior repairs, the statement said.
