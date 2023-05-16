S. Korea, Canada hold inaugural high-level talks on security, economy

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Canada held an inaugural high-level economic security dialogue Tuesday, with the two nations expected to discuss ways to strengthen their partnership in key minerals and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The meeting, which coincided with a visit by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to South Korea later in the day for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, was attended by Foreign Minister Park Jin, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Francois-Philippe Champagne, Ottawa's innovation, science and industry minister.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on pending economic issues and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including the supply chains of critical minerals and semiconductors.

South Korea and Canada agreed to establish the high-level dialogue during a bilateral summit held between Yoon and Trudeau in September last year.

On Wednesday, Yoon and Trudeau will hold a summit, followed by a joint press conference and an official dinner, according to Yoon's office.



In this file photo, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (2nd from L) holds talks with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly (R), at the government complex in Seoul on Oct. 14, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

