KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 120
SKC 92,000 DN 300
SamsungElec 65,400 UP 900
POSCO Holdings 370,500 UP 2,500
GS E&C 20,800 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 76,100 DN 100
DongwonInd 47,000 DN 1,400
NHIS 9,330 DN 70
GC Corp 124,600 DN 2,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 671,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 138,600 UP 700
GS Retail 25,600 DN 600
LS 87,000 DN 5,600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 40 0 DN700
Ottogi 461,500 DN 2,500
SKNetworks 4,495 UP 20
Daesang 19,080 DN 120
LotteChilsung 145,400 DN 1,500
Nongshim 426,000 UP 31,500
Hyosung 65,900 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 15,950 DN 180
LOTTE 28,900 DN 1,350
SGBC 52,900 DN 2,400
HyundaiMtr 202,500 DN 5,500
AmoreG 31,700 DN 200
LX INT 30,150 DN 800
DongkukStlMill 11,620 DN 110
TaihanElecWire 15,860 UP 940
Hyundai M&F INS 34,850 UP 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,480 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,850 DN 150
Hanssem 45,550 DN 1,800
F&F 137,900 DN 1,900
HyundaiMipoDock 68,900 DN 800
HDKSOE 87,000 DN 800
KorZinc 487,500 DN 3,000
SamsungElecMech 136,100 UP 700
HtlShilla 80,400 DN 300
MS IND 20,500 DN 800
OCI 119,800 0
