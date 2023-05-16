SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 120

SKC 92,000 DN 300

SamsungElec 65,400 UP 900

POSCO Holdings 370,500 UP 2,500

GS E&C 20,800 DN 250

DB INSURANCE 76,100 DN 100

DongwonInd 47,000 DN 1,400

NHIS 9,330 DN 70

GC Corp 124,600 DN 2,100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 671,000 DN 3,000

KPIC 138,600 UP 700

GS Retail 25,600 DN 600

LS 87,000 DN 5,600

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 40 0 DN700

Ottogi 461,500 DN 2,500

SKNetworks 4,495 UP 20

Daesang 19,080 DN 120

LotteChilsung 145,400 DN 1,500

Nongshim 426,000 UP 31,500

Hyosung 65,900 DN 1,000

GCH Corp 15,950 DN 180

LOTTE 28,900 DN 1,350

SGBC 52,900 DN 2,400

HyundaiMtr 202,500 DN 5,500

AmoreG 31,700 DN 200

LX INT 30,150 DN 800

DongkukStlMill 11,620 DN 110

TaihanElecWire 15,860 UP 940

Hyundai M&F INS 34,850 UP 100

SamsungHvyInd 5,480 DN 50

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,850 DN 150

Hanssem 45,550 DN 1,800

F&F 137,900 DN 1,900

HyundaiMipoDock 68,900 DN 800

HDKSOE 87,000 DN 800

KorZinc 487,500 DN 3,000

SamsungElecMech 136,100 UP 700

HtlShilla 80,400 DN 300

MS IND 20,500 DN 800

OCI 119,800 0

(MORE)