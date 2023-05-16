KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanmi Science 37,700 DN 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 63,300 DN 800
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,300 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 0
Kogas 25,850 DN 300
CJ 88,300 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 57,800 UP 900
Hanwha 28,150 DN 100
DL 46,300 DN 1,350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,820 UP 40
HITEJINRO 23,100 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 0
KIA CORP. 87,300 DN 2,700
DOOSAN 93,600 DN 600
Yuhan 57,400 DN 200
SLCORP 37,500 UP 4,950
Daewoong 14,580 DN 400
SamyangFood 112,500 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,350 UP 700
CJ CheilJedang 319,500 UP 2,500
KCC 212,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 70,700 DN 200
HyundaiElev 40,850 UP 100
Hanchem 214,500 UP 8,000
Handsome 25,350 DN 550
ZINUS 31,000 UP 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp583 00 DN1000
DWS 40,800 DN 100
KEPCO 18,680 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 12,780 DN 170
SAMSUNG SDS 116,800 DN 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,400 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,775 DN 455
COWAY 48,300 DN 300
SamsungSecu 35,200 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 9,030 DN 60
ShinpoongPharm 16,730 DN 140
Hanon Systems 9,300 DN 220
SK 163,100 DN 2,400
SKTelecom 49,600 DN 800
