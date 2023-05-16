KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TaekwangInd 675,000 DN 12,000
LG Corp. 87,900 DN 400
SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 DN 50
KAL 22,500 DN 100
Boryung 8,540 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 DN 300
Shinsegae 204,000 DN 1,500
POSCO FUTURE M 310,000 UP 6,500
SK hynix 90,400 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,000 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,100 DN 950
Youngpoong 529,000 DN 25,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 103,500 DN 100
S-Oil 72,200 UP 200
Mobis 220,500 DN 4,500
S-1 54,500 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 36,050 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 59,600 DN 900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,600 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 129,100 0
LG Innotek 279,000 UP 1,000
HMM 18,800 DN 380
ORION Holdings 15,750 DN 290
CheilWorldwide 18,320 DN 250
LOTTE WELLFOOD 103,400 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,500 UP 300
KT&G 84,100 DN 600
NCsoft 367,000 UP 2,000
LG Uplus 11,030 DN 230
LG Display 15,200 UP 220
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 DN 50
KT 31,200 DN 800
Kangwonland 18,340 DN 10
LOTTE TOUR 10,490 DN 250
PanOcean 5,100 DN 10
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18640 DN230
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,000 DN 200
DONGSUH 20,700 DN 150
IBK 10,100 DN 20
