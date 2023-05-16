KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 109,700 DN 700
Kakao 56,100 DN 700
SamsungEng 29,200 DN 50
Doosan Enerbility 15,820 UP 440
Doosanfc 30,300 DN 200
NAVER 207,500 DN 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,100 DN 1,100
COSMAX 87,200 UP 1,200
KIWOOM 94,300 DN 2,700
DSME 25,250 UP 50
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,040 UP 530
DWEC 4,145 DN 75
KEPCO KPS 36,850 UP 400
LG H&H 564,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 695,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 67,500 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,400 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,950 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 110,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 168,100 DN 500
TKG Huchems 22,750 UP 250
JB Financial Group 8,290 DN 160
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,600 DN 100
KIH 54,500 DN 200
GS 39,650 UP 100
LIG Nex1 78,000 0
Fila Holdings 36,700 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,200 DN 1,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,450 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,435 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 116,000 DN 200
FOOSUNG 12,820 DN 10
SK Innovation 177,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 40,050 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 49,300 UP 500
Hansae 17,140 DN 610
Youngone Corp 47,000 DN 500
CSWIND 78,300 DN 100
(MORE)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(LEAD) Yoon says the best has yet to come in relations with Japan
-
China-based S. Korean football player under police investigation: embassy
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) First lady Zelenska invites Yoon to Ukraine, urges against war fatigue
-
Opposition leader says Japan should use Fukushima water for drinking if it's safe
-
Crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided over lawmaker's cryptocurrency scandal