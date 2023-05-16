KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 19,050 DN 120
KOLON IND 42,050 DN 150
HanmiPharm 301,000 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 18,400 DN 510
Meritz Financial 45,700 UP 950
BNK Financial Group 6,650 DN 90
DGB Financial Group 6,950 DN 90
emart 86,600 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY353 00 DN1700
KOLMAR KOREA 38,000 DN 350
PIAM 32,450 UP 50
HANJINKAL 41,250 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 0
DoubleUGames 46,650 DN 150
HL MANDO 45,700 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 51,300 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,580 DN 170
Netmarble 57,300 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 198,800 DN 1,200
HD HYUNDAI 57,400 DN 700
ORION 143,000 UP 2,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,850 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,850 DN 40
BGF Retail 182,200 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 71,900 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 12,530 DN 20
HYOSUNG TNC 405,000 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,000 UP 500
HANILCMT 12,670 UP 420
SKBS 79,300 UP 2,800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 DN 10
KakaoBank 25,150 UP 500
HYBE 284,000 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 81,100 DN 600
LG Energy Solution 540,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 34,500 DN 800
kakaopay 55,500 UP 300
K Car 13,630 DN 240
SKSQUARE 42,650 UP 150
(END)
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
(LEAD) Yoon says the best has yet to come in relations with Japan
China-based S. Korean football player under police investigation: embassy
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) First lady Zelenska invites Yoon to Ukraine, urges against war fatigue
Opposition leader says Japan should use Fukushima water for drinking if it's safe
Crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided over lawmaker's cryptocurrency scandal