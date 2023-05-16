S. Korea stages drills on peacetime, wartime troop transport

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military, police and other agencies conducted drills Tuesday to hone their skills to safely transport reservist troops during both peacetime and wartime, as part of contingency preparations, the military recruitment agency said.

Some 400 reservist troops and 14 transport vehicles were mobilized for the drills that took place in Seoul, Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and Ansan, just south of the capital, according to the Military Manpower Administration (MMA).

The participants used a government disaster communication channel to ensure interagency communication over wartime and peacetime transport missions, the MMA said.

Police officers was tasked with controlling traffic near troop mobilization areas and maintaining order in the areas, while the military took the job of escorting and transporting troops to units they are assigned to.

MMA Commissioner Lee Ki-sik attended the drills in Busan to encourage troops.

"We will do our best to ensure safety in the transportation of mobilization forces," he was quoted as saying.



Military Manpower Administration Commissioner Lee Ki-sik (C) visits a site of drills on the peacetime and wartime transportation of reservist troops in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on May 16, 2023, in this photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

