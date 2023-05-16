S. Korean Bond Yields on May 16, 2023
All News 16:42 May 16, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.392 3.391 +0.1
2-year TB 3.346 3.377 -3.1
3-year TB 3.242 3.279 -3.7
10-year TB 3.303 3.332 -2.9
2-year MSB 3.330 3.360 -3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.056 4.089 -3.3
91-day CD 3.620 3.620 0.0
