Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska

All News 16:49 May 16, 2023

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at the presidential office Tuesday, his office said.

Zelenska is in Seoul as a special envoy of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This undated photo, provided by Ukraine's presidential office, shows first lady Olena Zelenska. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

