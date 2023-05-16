Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at the presidential office Tuesday, his office said.

Zelenska is in Seoul as a special envoy of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



This undated photo, provided by Ukraine's presidential office, shows first lady Olena Zelenska. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

