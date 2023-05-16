Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Tens of thousands of unionized construction workers were to stage a two-day street rally in central Seoul on Tuesday in protest of what they called the Yoon Suk Yeol government's oppression of labor unions.
About 30,000 members of the Korean Construction Workers' Union, affiliated with the country's biggest umbrella union, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, were expected to join the protest rally, union officials said.
Participants were to gather in central Seoul for a rally protesting the Yoon government's labor policies and calling for Yoon's resignation.
During the rally, they plan to commemorate Yang Hoe-dong, a 50-year-old union member who killed himself by self-immolation in early May while facing a prosecution investigation on suspicions related to alleged illegal labor union practices.
The construction workers' union has since accused the government of oppressive, fabricated investigations targeting Yang and the union.
After camping on the street overnight, the protesters will stage another rally early Wednesday afternoon and march toward Samgakji Station near the presidential office.
