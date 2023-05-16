(LEAD) Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul

(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 6-7, photo)

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Tens of thousands of unionized construction workers were to stage a two-day street rally in central Seoul on Tuesday in protest of what they called the Yoon Suk Yeol government's oppression of labor unions.

About 30,000 members of the Korean Construction Workers' Union, affiliated with the country's biggest umbrella union, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, were expected to join the protest rally, union officials said.

Participants were to gather in central Seoul for a rally protesting the Yoon government's labor policies and calling for Yoon's resignation.



Labor union officials hold a press conference protesting the Yoon Suk Yeol government's labor policies on May 16, 2023, in front of the National Police Agency. (Yonhap)

During the rally, they plan to commemorate Yang Hoe-dong, a 50-year-old union member who killed himself by self-immolation in early May while facing a prosecution investigation on suspicions related to alleged illegal labor union practices.

The construction workers' union has since accused the government of oppressive, fabricated investigations targeting Yang and the union.

Those who participated in the rally during the day camped out on the streets in and around Seoul City Hall to spend the night outside. Though police officers warned demonstrators against sleeping on pedestrian sidewalks, they didn't force them off the streets.

The rally caused traffic congestion throughout central Seoul during the evening rush hour and turned commuters away from bus stops and toward subway stations.

After camping on the street overnight, the protesters will stage another rally early Wednesday afternoon and march toward Samgakji Station near the presidential office.

Members of the Korean Construction Workers' Union stage a rally on a street in central Seoul on May 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

