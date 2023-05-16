Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K League's leading scorer named top player for April

All News 18:01 May 16, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul forward Na Sang-ho was named the top player in South Korean football for April on Tuesday.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Na beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month honor in the top-flight K League 1.

This is Na's first career monthly award.

This image provided by the Korea Professional Football League on May 16, 2023, shows FC Seoul forward Na Sang-ho, the K League 1 Player of the Month for April. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image provided by the Korea Professional Football League on May 16, 2023, shows FC Seoul forward Na Sang-ho, the K League 1 Player of the Month for April. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Na netted six goals in six matches in April and earned one Player of the Week award in that span. He currently leads the K League 1 with eight goals overall.

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of the "FIFA Online 4" video game by Electronic Arts (25 percent), the league's official video game partner.

Na led the way in all three voting categories, with 21.25 percent in the K League voting, 12.13 percent in the fan voting and 13.05 percent in the game players' voting.

In this file photo from April 8, 2023, Na Sang-ho of FC Seoul celebrates his goal against Daegu FC during a K League 1 match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

In this file photo from April 8, 2023, Na Sang-ho of FC Seoul celebrates his goal against Daegu FC during a K League 1 match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#football #K League
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!