K League's leading scorer named top player for April
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul forward Na Sang-ho was named the top player in South Korean football for April on Tuesday.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Na beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month honor in the top-flight K League 1.
This is Na's first career monthly award.
Na netted six goals in six matches in April and earned one Player of the Week award in that span. He currently leads the K League 1 with eight goals overall.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of the "FIFA Online 4" video game by Electronic Arts (25 percent), the league's official video game partner.
Na led the way in all three voting categories, with 21.25 percent in the K League voting, 12.13 percent in the fan voting and 13.05 percent in the game players' voting.
