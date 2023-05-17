Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

May 17, 2023

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon again rejects nursing act ... back to parliament (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto (Kookmin Daily)
-- Over 120,000 court cases take over 1 yr until ruling (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Conflict in medical circle ... DP's railroad (Segye Times)
-- Children are hope and reason for victory: Ukrainian first lady (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon vetoes nursing act (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon rejects nursing act (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon rejects nursing act, saying it creates too much conflict (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-Indonesia's supply network offers chance to reduce Chinese dependence (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon vetoes nursing act, saying it creates conflict (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ukraine's first lady asks Korea for non-lethal aid (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon vetoes Nursing Act, sparking intense protest from nurses (Korea Herald)
-- Zelenska asks Yoon to provide non-lethal military aid (Korea Times)
