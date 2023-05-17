Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 17, 2023

SEOUL, May. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 10

Suwon 29/15 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 31/18 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/17 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 29/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 34/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 31/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 32/17 Sunny 0

Busan 25/18 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!