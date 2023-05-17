S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team departs to join air show in Malaysia
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team left the country Wednesday to join a biennial air show in Malaysia slated to kick off next week, the armed service said.
The Air Force has mobilized nine T-50B jets and three C-130 transport planes, as well as 110 personnel, to participate in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) set to take place at the Langkawi International Airport from Tuesday through Saturday.
The team departed from an air base in Wonju, 87 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day and is scheduled to arrive at the Malaysian airport Thursday via South Korea's southern island of Jeju and the Philippines.
The team plans to stage a 30-minute performance, including 24 high-level aerial maneuvers, including drawing the "taegeuk" pattern, the signature symbol of the South Korean national flag, with smoke trails.
"(The participation) will serve as an opportunity for us to showcase South Korea's air power and the excellence of the domestically produced aircraft," an Air Force official was quoted as saying in a press release.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office