Actor Yoo Ah-in returns home after 21-hr questioning over alleged drug abuse

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Actor Yoo Ah-in returned home Wednesday morning after about 21 hours of police questioning regarding allegations of illegal drug use.

Police said they are considering requesting an arrest warrant for him, citing the seriousness of the alleged crime and his continued denial of the charges.

Yoo, 36, also known by his real name Uhm Hong-sik, attended the second round of questioning at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Leaving the agency at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday, he offered an apology to the public.

"I said what I could say. I am sorry for causing concern," he told reporters. He declined to provide further details about the interrogation.

The suspect was quizzed until 4:40 a.m. and then reviewed the interrogation record for about two hours, officials said.

The questioning reportedly focused on the types and quantities of drugs he allegedly consumed, the source of the narcotics, and the potential involvement of accomplices.

The extended interrogation has raised speculation that Yoo continues to deny a significant portion of the charges against him.

The police suspect Yoo used five different illegal drugs for non-medical purposes: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, which is an insomnia medication.

During the first round of questioning held in March, Yoo refuted most of the charges, except for partially admitting to snorting cocaine.

At that time, he claimed the intake of propofol and ketamine was for medical treatment purposes while denying any use of cocaine.

In the meantime, the police also questioned from Tuesday until Wednesday morning one of four individuals suspected of either using drugs alongside Yoo or aiding him in his drug injections.



Actor Yoo Ah-in grilled over alleged illegal drug use Actor Yoo Ah-in speaks to reporters as he leaves the drug crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in the capital on May 17, 2023, after being questioned for the second time over allegations of illegal drug use. (Yonhap)

