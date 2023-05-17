Seoul shares up 0.56 pct late Wed. morning
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.56 percent higher late Wednesday morning on gains in tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 13.85 points to 2,494.09 as of 11:20 a.m.
Leading chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.33 percent, and LG Electronics, the country's No. 2 home appliance maker, advanced 1.18 percent.
Top internet portal operator Naver went up 2.41 percent, and its rival Kakao climbed 3.74 percent.
Battery makers were also on a roll, with LG Energy & Solution rising 2.22 percent and Samsung SDI gaining 2.24 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,337.55 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 1.05 won from Monday's close.
