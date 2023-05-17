Kumho Petrochemical signs MOU for biomaterial supply from Japan
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petrochemical said Wednesday it has signed an initial pact with two Japanese firms to secure a key biomaterial needed for tire manufacturing from Japan.
Kumho Petrochemical signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the supply of bio-styrene monomer (bio-SM) with oil and petrochemical firm Idemitsu Kosan and Sumitomo Corp., the company said in a statement.
The Korean synthetic rubber company plans to produce one of its main products, Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber, for high-performance tires using bio-SM supplied by Idemitsu Kosan. Sumitomo will coordinate cooperation between the two companies, it said.
The three companies aim to finalize details on the supply deal by the end of 2024 and help Kumho Petrochemical begin full-scale operation.
Bio-SM is from bionaphtha that is bio-based, from waste and residue. Conventionally, naphtha is extracted from crude oil and has been widely used to make basic chemical products, such as ethylene and butadiene.
By increasing the use of bio-SM from bionaphtha, Kumho Petrochemical expects to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office
-
(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska
-
(2nd LD) Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in attends police questioning over alleged drug use
-
S. Korea's KF-21 fighter gets 'provisional' combat suitability evaluation
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) First lady Zelenska invites Yoon to Ukraine, urges against war fatigue