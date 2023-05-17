Presidential office, NIS launch cyber crisis management team
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Office and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Wednesday launched a public-private partnership tasked with responding to cyberthreats, the presidential office said.
The national cyber crisis management team was formally launched during a ceremony at the NIS-affiliated national cybersecurity cooperation center in Pangyo, a neighborhood in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
The team will be comprised of members of the government, including the NIS, the interior ministry, the military, police and the Financial Services Commission, as well as public and private sector experts from the Korea Internet and Security Agency, Incheon International Airport Corp. and KT Corp.
The presidential National Security Office will be tasked with oversight.
"We expect it to be a new public-private cooperation model by integrating the national cyber crisis response operations that have been spread out until now," a presidential official said.
