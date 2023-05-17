Girl group Fifty Fifty stays on Billboard Hot 100 for 8 consecutive weeks

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty has ranked at No. 17 in its eighth week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with its new single, "Cupid."

According to the latest U.S. music chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), "Cupid" rose two spots from 19th last week.

The group's achievement matches that of BLACKPINK, the biggest K-pop girl group currently, as they both hold the record for the longest chart presence among K-pop girl groups.

In 2020, BLACKPINK charted for eight consecutive weeks with "Ice Cream," a collaborative single with Selena Gomez.



K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty poses during a press conference held at a Seoul music hall on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

Fifty Fifty debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November. It has since kept moving up the chart to make it into the top 20.

Also this week, "Cupid" ranked No. 8 on Street Songs, second on World Digital Song Sales, 10th on Digital Song Sales and 58th on Artist 100 of Billboard.

On the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, the song came in second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, K-pop supergroup BTS' member Suga took 36th place on the Billboard 200 main albums chart with his first official solo album, "D-Day," staying on the list for the third consecutive week.

sshim@yna.co.kr

