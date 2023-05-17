Trudeau says Canada ready work with S. Korea on critical minerals, N. Korea

By Kim Han-joo and Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday his country is ready to seek close partnership with South Korea in critical minerals, clean energy and other areas.

Addressing South Korea's parliament, Trudeau also said Canada will seek security cooperation to mitigate threats to regional security and work together with Seoul on the denuclearization of North Korea.

"Canada is ready to strengthen our partnership with friends, like (South) Korea, on everything from critical minerals to high-tech innovation to clean energy solutions," Trudeau said.

Trudeau said these issues will be at the core of a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol scheduled for later in the day.

Trudeau's visit to Seoul marks the first trip by a Canadian leader in nine years, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

It also marks the first time for a foreign leader to address the National Assembly since U.S. President Donald Trump's speech in 2017.

Trudeau said stability in the Indo-Pacific and the North Pacific is essential to global security, and urged North Korea to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"Canada is committed to increasing not just our trade, but also our military engagement as a means of mitigating threats to regional security," he said.

Trudeau also expressed Canada's dedication to increasing cooperation with South Korea in addressing the human rights situation in North Korea.

Trudeau's address received multiple rounds of applause from South Korean lawmakers and Canadian officials.

"In the spirit of 'hwangab,' let us renew our shared commitment and initiate a new cycle of peace, prosperity and sustainability," he said, referencing a Korean word used to celebrate a person's 60th birthday.

Prior to his speech, Trudeau held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, which was also attended by leaders of rival parties.

Following the summit with President Yoon, a joint press conference and an official dinner will take place. Trudeau is scheduled to depart for the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Thursday.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 17, 2023.

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)