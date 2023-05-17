Korean sci-fi series 'Black Knight' tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's Korean-language sci-fi series "Black Knight" ranked No. 1 on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.

Premiered Friday, the new drama was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's top 10 list for the week of May 8-14 with 31.22 million viewing hours.

The six-episode series, starring actor Kim Woo-bin and Song Seung-heon, is set in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution where humanity's survival relies on "Black Knights," deliverymen who provide vital supplies. It follows a deliveryman and a refugee who challenge a powerful conglomerate that unfairly distributes resources based on social class.

