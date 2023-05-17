Korean sci-fi series 'Black Knight' tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's Korean-language sci-fi series "Black Knight" ranked No. 1 on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.
Premiered Friday, the new drama was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's top 10 list for the week of May 8-14 with 31.22 million viewing hours.
The six-episode series, starring actor Kim Woo-bin and Song Seung-heon, is set in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution where humanity's survival relies on "Black Knights," deliverymen who provide vital supplies. It follows a deliveryman and a refugee who challenge a powerful conglomerate that unfairly distributes resources based on social class.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office
-
(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska
-
(2nd LD) Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media
-
Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska
-
Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul