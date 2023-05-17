Climate, energy fair in Busan to explore policies, technologies for sustainable future

BUSAN, May 17 (Yonhap) -- A major climate and energy industry fair will take place in the southern port city of Busan next week, showcasing the latest environmentally friendly technologies and offering forums on policies for a sustainable future, organizers said Wednesday.

The 2023 World Climate Industry Expo (WCE) will be held from May 25 to 27 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) in the city, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, under the theme "Rising above the Climate Crisis towards Sustainable Prosperity."

The nation's largest exhibition of climate change and the energy industry is jointly organized by 11 ministries, including the environment, science, foreign and industry ministries, along with 14 public entities, such as the Busan city government, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).



A promotional image for the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo provided by the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

According to the Busan government, more than 500 companies, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Co., BMW, RWE and Equinor, will participate in the event, showcasing their latest products and services across a total of 2,195 booths.

The WCE has been created as a result of combining three separate climate and energy industry fairs that were previously organized individually by the trade ministry, the environment ministry and Busan City, until last year.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for May 25, will feature keynote speeches by Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, and Richard Mueller, a renowned physicist from UC Berkeley.

The expo will offer five exhibition halls, each dedicated to clean energy, energy efficiency, carbon neutrality, future mobility, and climate and environmental technologies.

Various forums will bring together prominent experts, industry leaders, government officials and representatives of international organizations.

The KCCI will host a roundtable of global business leaders and high-ranking government officials to explore the role of corporations in achieving a sustainable future.

The industry ministry and the Korea Energy Agency will organize sessions on low-carbon energy and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) management.



Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will host a session joined by representatives of nine cities, including New Orleans and Auckland, to discuss policies and cooperation to solve urban problems caused by climate change.

Prominent figures such as Lee Hoe-sung, chairperson of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Kim Hyo-eun, ambassador and deputy minister for climate change at the foreign ministry, and Frank Rijsberman, director-general of the Global Green Growth Institute, will participate in a session focused on global cooperation in combating climate change in the ocean.

The New York Times will also offer sessions on sustainable mobility, rising seas, clean energy and future low-carbon fuels.

Various other seminars and events will be organized by public institutions and local governments.

During the closing ceremony on May 27, a special concert featuring top K-pop singers will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

