S. Korea, Japan to hold additional working-level talks on Seoul's Fukushima inspection
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan plan to hold additional working-level consultations on Wednesday to discuss details of Seoul's inspection of Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, according to diplomatic sources.
The virtual meeting of deputy director-general-level officials from Seoul and Tokyo will be held later in the day, the sources said. The two sides will go over details of the Seoul team's on-site inspection activities at the plant later this month.
Last Friday, Seoul and Tokyo held their initial consultations on the inspection mission, which was agreed upon during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month.
According to Seoul officials, the inspection team will comprise some 20 experts in safety regulation. It will check the operation of treatment and discharge facilities in Fukushima and secure the information South Korea needs to conduct a scientific evaluation of the contaminated water.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office
-
(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska
-
(2nd LD) Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media
-
Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul
-
Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska