(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan hold additional working-level talks on Seoul's Fukushima inspection

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with details)

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan held additional working-level consultations Wednesday to discuss details of Seoul's inspection of Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, according to diplomatic sources.

The virtual meeting of deputy director-general-level officials from Seoul and Tokyo was held in the afternoon, the sources said. The meeting was arranged to go over details of the Seoul team's on-site inspection activities at the plant later this month.

Last Friday, Seoul and Tokyo held their initial consultations on the inspection mission, which was agreed upon during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month.

Seoul plans to form a team of nuclear experts based on the facilities within the Fukushima plant and related data which Tokyo agrees to open to the inspection.

The team is expected to check the operation of the treatment and discharge facilities at the plant and secure the information South Korea needs to conduct a scientific evaluation of the contaminated water.



This file photo shows the pump facilities for transferring contaminated water after purification using the advanced liquid processing system at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station of Tokyo Electric Power Co., unveiled to foreign reporters on Feb. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)