Police seek arrest warrant for singer Nam Tae-hyun over alleged drug use

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Police on Wednesday sought arrest warrants for singer Nam Tae-Hyun and reality show star Seo Min-jae over alleged illegal drug use.

The Yongsan Police Station has been investigating them after Seo posted on Instagram last August that Nam used methamphetamine and that the syringe used for the drug was in a company cabinet.

She later deleted the post, but it was reported to the police by internet users.

A detention hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Seoul Western District Court.

Nam, 29, was a member of the K-pop boy band WINNER from 2014 to 2016. Following his departure from the group, he formed his own band, South Club, in 2017.

He also faced charges of drunk driving in Seoul in March.

Seo, 30, is an influencer who gained recognition after appearing in the third season of the widely popular dating reality show "Heart Signal" that aired on Channel A in 2020.



This photo released by PB Entertainment shows singer Nam Tae-Hyun. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

