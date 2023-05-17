Yoon says S. Korea needs immigrant policies fit for global pivotal state
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday the growing number of immigrants in the country has raised the need for South Korea to come up with immigrant policies fit for its status as a "global pivotal state."
Yoon made the remark during a meeting of a special immigrant policy committee under the Presidential Committee for National Cohesion, saying the number of immigrants doubled from 1.27 million in 2011 to 2.52 million in 2019 before dropping slightly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of immigrants currently stands at 2.34 million, he said.
"Despite such growth in the number of immigrants, our social perceptions have still not changed properly," Yoon said.
"I also think that because of the many restrictions they face in their role as members of society, which is needed to induce changes in social perceptions, immigrants themselves have made efforts that are far lacking or have not had the opportunity to properly do so," he added.
Yoon said South Korea aims to become a "global pivotal state" through "responsible diplomacy" and "diplomacy that contributes" to the international community, leading the world to take a large interest in how South Korea legally and institutionally treats its immigrants.
"I think we should have policies that are not shameful anywhere in the international community and fit for our role and status as a global pivotal state," he said.
The meeting was attended by experts and seven immigrants from seven countries, including Vietnam, Myanmar, Russia and Argentina.
The committee plans to draw up policy proposals for immigrant integration by next month.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office
-
(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska
-
(2nd LD) Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media
-
Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul
-
Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska