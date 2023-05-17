S. Korean consul visits detained football player in China: consulate
SHENYANG, China, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean consulate in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang said Wednesday it has been granted consular access to a South Korean midfielder based in China who is being detained by public security authorities reportedly for a bribery case.
Son Jun-ho, who plays for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League, was reportedly detained at an airport in Shanghai last Friday when he attempted to leave the country.
During the consular visit Wednesday morning, Son told a South Korean consul that "there were no rights infringement," according to the consulate.
The consulate said it will provide all necessary consular assistance to ensure Son's safety and rights, and noted that legal representation has been arranged to assist him during the investigation.
Earlier Tuesday, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, confirmed that a South Korean citizen is being held in Liaoning in connection with a bribery case.
The South Korean Embassy in Beijing said Monday that Son had faced questioning by Liaoning public security officials.
