Yoon calls for firm response to coercive diplomacy, nuclear threats
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the world Wednesday to respond firmly to forces that attempt to change the status quo by force or use nuclear weapons for blackmail.
Yoon issued the call in congratulatory remarks for the opening of the 2023 Asian Leadership Conference hosted by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, saying such "regrettable forces" also regularly engage in coercive diplomacy and blackmail with weapons of mass destruction.
"The international community must join forces to firmly respond to such attempts that clearly violate international laws and international rules, and jointly realize international law and rules," he said.
Yoon referred to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations and "terrible" human rights conditions, saying he has firmly responded to the provocations while leaving the door open for denuclearization talks.
He also recalled his meeting with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at the presidential office the previous day, saying countries that share the universal values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law should not allow the "illegal invasion" of Ukraine and the attempt to change the status quo by force to become a successful precedent.
"The international community's support and assistance for Ukraine are not meant only for Ukraine and its people," he said.
"I am certain that by strengthening the international community's cooperative system in responding to global crises and challenges, the benefits and gains will be shared by all the world's citizens," he added.
