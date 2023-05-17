KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKSQUARE 42,850 UP 200
Hanwha 28,100 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,600 UP 1,300
Kogas 25,450 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 38,700 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,150 UP 50
Youngpoong 528,000 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 138,100 UP 2,000
KorZinc 484,000 DN 3,500
HDKSOE 86,900 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,490 UP 10
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,950 UP 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 62,900 DN 400
OCI 119,800 0
Hanssem 46,600 UP 1,050
F&F 139,900 UP 2,000
ORION Holdings 15,790 UP 40
Daesang 18,980 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,480 DN 15
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,770 DN 50
KIA CORP. 88,100 UP 800
SK hynix 91,900 UP 1,500
Daewoong 14,760 UP 180
SamyangFood 111,600 DN 900
CJ CheilJedang 320,500 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,800 UP 450
TaekwangInd 670,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 DN 10
KAL 22,500 0
Nongshim 422,000 DN 4,000
Hyosung 65,800 DN 100
SGBC 55,700 UP 2,800
LOTTE 28,750 DN 150
GCH Corp 15,910 DN 40
LotteChilsung 143,500 DN 1,900
DB INSURANCE 75,200 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 204,500 UP 2,000
AmoreG 31,650 DN 50
SLCORP 38,700 UP 1,200
