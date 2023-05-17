SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SKSQUARE 42,850 UP 200

Hanwha 28,100 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 227,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,600 UP 1,300

Kogas 25,450 DN 400

HyundaiEng&Const 38,700 DN 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,150 UP 50

Youngpoong 528,000 DN 1,000

SamsungElecMech 138,100 UP 2,000

KorZinc 484,000 DN 3,500

HDKSOE 86,900 DN 100

SamsungHvyInd 5,490 UP 10

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,950 UP 1,100

LS ELECTRIC 62,900 DN 400

OCI 119,800 0

Hanssem 46,600 UP 1,050

F&F 139,900 UP 2,000

ORION Holdings 15,790 UP 40

Daesang 18,980 DN 100

SKNetworks 4,480 DN 15

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,770 DN 50

KIA CORP. 88,100 UP 800

SK hynix 91,900 UP 1,500

Daewoong 14,760 UP 180

SamyangFood 111,600 DN 900

CJ CheilJedang 320,500 UP 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,800 UP 450

TaekwangInd 670,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 DN 10

KAL 22,500 0

Nongshim 422,000 DN 4,000

Hyosung 65,800 DN 100

SGBC 55,700 UP 2,800

LOTTE 28,750 DN 150

GCH Corp 15,910 DN 40

LotteChilsung 143,500 DN 1,900

DB INSURANCE 75,200 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 204,500 UP 2,000

AmoreG 31,650 DN 50

SLCORP 38,700 UP 1,200

