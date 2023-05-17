KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 58,000 UP 600
SamsungElec 65,000 DN 400
POSCO Holdings 370,000 DN 500
NHIS 9,320 DN 10
DongwonInd 46,150 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 691,000 UP 20,000
KPIC 141,100 UP 2,500
GS E&C 20,600 DN 200
GS Retail 25,500 DN 100
LS 83,800 DN 3,200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 00 0 DN1400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,920 UP 90
SKC 93,800 UP 1,800
GC Corp 125,100 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,250 DN 450
Boryung 8,570 UP 30
POSCO FUTURE M 312,000 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 205,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 UP 200
LG Corp. 88,700 UP 800
Ottogi 452,000 DN 9,500
HtlShilla 81,700 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 38,150 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 37,000 UP 950
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,600 UP 4,000
HMM 18,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 61,400 UP 1,800
S-Oil 73,200 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 67,900 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 286,500 UP 7,500
KumhoPetrochem 130,400 UP 1,300
HL MANDO 46,250 UP 550
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 00 UP800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 787,000 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 200,000 UP 1,200
KOLMAR KOREA 38,000 0
CHONGKUNDANG 85,100 DN 900
Netmarble 57,800 UP 500
SD Biosensor 17,880 DN 520
DoubleUGames 46,750 UP 100
(MORE)
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office
(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska
(2nd LD) Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media
Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul
