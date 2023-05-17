KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HD HYUNDAI 57,300 DN 100
Meritz Financial 45,350 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 6,670 UP 20
JB Financial Group 8,300 UP 10
TKG Huchems 22,950 UP 200
ORION 135,200 DN 7,800
DGB Financial Group 6,940 DN 10
COSMAX 86,800 DN 400
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,400 UP 1,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,700 DN 150
PIAM 32,350 DN 100
emart 86,600 0
Doosan Bobcat 50,500 DN 800
HANJINKAL 41,550 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,620 UP 40
SK Innovation 182,100 UP 5,100
AMOREPACIFIC 115,600 DN 400
Youngone Corp 46,850 DN 150
HanmiPharm 306,000 UP 5,000
Hansae 16,720 DN 420
GKL 19,930 UP 880
POONGSAN 39,900 DN 150
KOLON IND 42,250 UP 200
CSWIND 77,100 DN 1,200
FOOSUNG 12,920 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 48,850 DN 450
KEPCO 18,410 DN 270
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,050 UP 20
SKTelecom 49,200 DN 400
HyundaiElev 41,350 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 118,800 UP 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,880 UP 105
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 200
Hanon Systems 9,410 UP 110
SK 164,100 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 16,800 UP 70
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,100 DN 400
IBK 10,070 DN 30
DONGSUH 21,000 UP 300
(MORE)
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office
(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska
(2nd LD) Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media
Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul
Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska