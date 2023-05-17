Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:46 May 17, 2023

HD HYUNDAI 57,300 DN 100
Meritz Financial 45,350 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 6,670 UP 20
JB Financial Group 8,300 UP 10
TKG Huchems 22,950 UP 200
ORION 135,200 DN 7,800
DGB Financial Group 6,940 DN 10
COSMAX 86,800 DN 400
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,400 UP 1,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,700 DN 150
PIAM 32,350 DN 100
emart 86,600 0
Doosan Bobcat 50,500 DN 800
HANJINKAL 41,550 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,620 UP 40
SK Innovation 182,100 UP 5,100
AMOREPACIFIC 115,600 DN 400
Youngone Corp 46,850 DN 150
HanmiPharm 306,000 UP 5,000
Hansae 16,720 DN 420
GKL 19,930 UP 880
POONGSAN 39,900 DN 150
KOLON IND 42,250 UP 200
CSWIND 77,100 DN 1,200
FOOSUNG 12,920 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 48,850 DN 450
KEPCO 18,410 DN 270
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,050 UP 20
SKTelecom 49,200 DN 400
HyundaiElev 41,350 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 118,800 UP 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,880 UP 105
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 200
Hanon Systems 9,410 UP 110
SK 164,100 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 16,800 UP 70
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,100 DN 400
IBK 10,070 DN 30
DONGSUH 21,000 UP 300
(MORE)

